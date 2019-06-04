Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Jammu University Expected to Announce JUET 2019 Admit Card Today at juet.in

The online JUET 2019 Admit Card, JUET Admit Card 2019 will be released shortly on the University of Jammu's official website juet.in

Trending Desk

Updated:June 4, 2019, 2:24 PM IST
Jammu University Expected to Announce JUET 2019 Admit Card Today at juet.in
(Illustration: Mir Suhail)
Loading...
JUET 2019 Admit Card Releasing Today| The University of Jammu will upload the JUET 2019 Admit Card or JUET Admit Card 2019 tentatively on today, June 4. The online JUET 2019 Admit Card, JUET Admit Card 2019 will be released on the University of Jammu’s official website juet.in. A link for download of JUET 2019 Admit Card will be activated soon on the university’s website for its download. The Jammu University Entrance Test 2019, which is also called as JUET 2019, is scheduled for June 9 (Sunday) in paper-pen format.

JNUET 2019 Admit Card: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website: juet.in
Step 2: On homepage, you will find JUET 2019 Admit Card link
Step 3: Click on it and enter the required details
Step 4: On your screen, the JUET Admit Card 2019 will be displayed
Step 5: Download and take a print out as it has to be shown on the exam day

The JUET 2019 Admit Card, Jammu University Admit Card 2019 can be downloaded till June 9 (Sunday). The Jammu University Entrance Test 2019 is conducted once in year for granting admissions in several UG and PG programmes offered by the University of Jammu. The test duration is 2.5 hours and the JUET 2019 question paper will have 150 MCQs.
The answer key of JUET 2019 is to be published on June 10, a day after of entrance examination.
