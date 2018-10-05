GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Jammu University Result 2018 out for BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BCA, BA English 4th, 6th Semester, Check Now

The varsity has also released the results of candidates whose result was withheld for Part 3 Annual Exam 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018; 3rd Semester general course Annual exam 2016 as well as 6th Semester bi-Annual exam 2017.

Zoya Mateen | Contributor Content

Updated:October 5, 2018, 10:33 AM IST
Jammu University Result 2018 for BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BCA, BA English (Honors) and B.Com Honors of 4th Semester (private) non-CBCS Exam 2018 and 6th Semester for bi-Annual Exam 2017 has been declared by the Controller of Examinations, University of Jammu on its official website – coeju.com.

Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:

How to check Jammu University Result 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.coeju.com/
Step 2 – Click on the relevant result link
Step 3 – a Pop-up Window will open
Step 4 – Click on Download
Step 5 – Download the pdf and save it
Step 6 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
