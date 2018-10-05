Jammu University Result 2018 out for BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BCA, BA English 4th, 6th Semester, Check Now

Jammu University Result 2018 for BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BCA, BA English (Honors) and B.Com Honors of 4th Semester (private) non-CBCS Exam 2018 and 6th Semester for bi-Annual Exam 2017 has been declared by the Controller of Examinations, University of Jammu on its official website – coeju.com.The varsity has also released the results of candidates whose result was withheld for Part 3 Annual Exam 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018; 3rd Semester general course Annual exam 2016 as well as 6th Semester bi-Annual exam 2017.Candidates who had appeared for the same can follow the instructions below and check their result now:How to check Jammu University Result 2018?Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://www.coeju.com/Step 2 – Click on the relevant result linkStep 3 – a Pop-up Window will openStep 4 – Click on DownloadStep 5 – Download the pdf and save itStep 6 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number