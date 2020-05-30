Jammu University to Follow MCQ Pattern to Conduct 2020 Exams for Final Semester Students

Due to the coronavirus outbreak throughout the nation, a lot of universities and institutions are either cancelling or postponing the schedule to conduct the annual examinations 2020. In such a situation, the Jammu University has finally taken a decision on conducting the even semester examination for the year 2020.







The Jammu University has released a notice to inform the students that the end term exams for the students of the final semester in the undergraduate courses will be based on the MCQ pattern. According to the university, each UG Final Semester student will be given an OMR sheet to record their responses in the examination 2020. The decision has been taken keeping the norms of social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak in mind.







For the students of the final semester, the question papers will be finalised in accordance with the course content that has already been completed before or during the lockdown.







Meanwhile, there will no examination for the first and second-year students. The university has announced that for the students of semester II and IV, the colleges will be conducting an Internal Assessment test of the students. The internal assessment will carry 50 per cent weightage, while 50 per cent weightage will be based on the average marks secured by the students in the preceding semester.







The annual examination 2020 for the Jammu University even semester were scheduled to be held in May this year. However, as the coronavirus outbreak took over this nation, the university decided to postpone the decision of conducting the examination on a later date.







The university has asked colleges to complete the internal evaluation within the first 10 days of the start of classwork after lockdown ends.