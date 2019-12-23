Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Jamshedpur East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Jamshedpur Purbi): Counting of votes begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jamshedpur East (Jamshedpur Purbi, जमशेदपुर ईस्ट) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub |

December 23, 2019, 8:37 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
-
-
-

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Jamshedpur East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Jamshedpur Purbi): Counting of votes begin
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jamshedpur East (Jamshedpur Purbi, जमशेदपुर ईस्ट) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

48. Jamshedpur East (Jamshedpur Purbi, Tatanagar East) (जमशेदपुर ईस्ट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and East Singhbhum (पूर्वी सिंहभूम) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Kolhan (कोल्हन) division. Jamshedpur East is part of 9. Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.71% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.38%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.13%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,04,508 eligible electors, of which 1,58,162 were male, 1,46,295 female and 51 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Jamshedpur East, there are 5491 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3089 are male, 2402 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2496 voters in the 80+ age category and 1596 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Jamshedpur East Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
JVMP
--
--
Abhay Singh
INC
--
--
Gourav Vallabh
BSP
--
--
Shankar Pratap Vishwakarma
YKP
--
--
Anand Kumar Patralekh
RDP
--
--
Indra Hembram
RRPA
--
--
Indrajit Kumar Chandel
Shiv Sena
--
--
Tarkeshwar Tiwary
AB
--
--
Debjani Biswas
RJP
--
--
Dharmendra Kumar Sharma
APOI
--
--
Somra Tirkey
IND
--
--
Ishwari Rana
IND
--
--
Kunj Bibhar
IND
--
--
Gopal Lohar
IND
--
--
Gyan Sagar Prasad
IND
--
--
Banty Kumar Singh
IND
--
--
Rajesh Kumar Sinha
BJP
--
--
Raghubar Das
IND
--
--
Saryu Roy
IND
--
--
Dharmendra Kumar Singh
IND
--
--
Vijay Kumar Singh

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,76,309 eligible electors, of which 1,44,940 were male, 1,31,369 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,47,387.

Jamshedpur East has an elector sex ratio of 924.97.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Raghubar Das of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 70157 votes which was 41.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 61.46% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JVM candidate by a margin of 22,963 votes which was 20.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 50.29% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 48. Jamshedpur East Assembly segment of Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency. Jamshedpur Parliament seat was won by BJP's Bidyut Baran Mahato.

Number of contestants: A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 15 contestants and in 2009 elections 15 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 57.39%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 60.9%, while it was 45.14% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 293 polling stations in 48. Jamshedpur East constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 264.

Extent: 48. Jamshedpur East constituency comprises of the following areas of East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand: Census wards 20 and 23 to 40 in Jamshedpur Notified Area Committee in Dhalbhum sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jamshedpur East is: 22.8092 86.2052.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jamshedpur East results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

