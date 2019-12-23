(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

The battle for the Jharkhand chief minister seat has turned intense with independent candidate Saryu Roy pushing incumbent CM Raghubar Das to the second position. Das is trailing by 771 votes from Jamshedpur East.

Hemant Soren, CM candidate of the opposition alliance and JMM leader, is trailing by just 10 votes from Dumka constituency as he maintained his lead in Barhet seat.

Das dismissed the early trends that indicated a victory for the opposition alliance over the ruling BJP, saying his government will come back to power in Jharkhand.

"It won't be correct to comment on trends as margin is narrow on several seats. I'll comment in the evening. It's just the third round. We are winning and the government will be formed under the leadership of the BJP." Das is leading in Jamshedpur East is leading by just 137 votes,” he said.

Jamshedpur East Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Saryu Roy LEADING JVMP -- -- Abhay Singh INC -- -- Gourav Vallabh BSP -- -- Shankar Pratap Vishwakarma YKP -- -- Anand Kumar Patralekh RDP -- -- Indra Hembram RRPA -- -- Indrajit Kumar Chandel Shiv Sena -- -- Tarkeshwar Tiwary AB -- -- Debjani Biswas RJP -- -- Dharmendra Kumar Sharma APOI -- -- Somra Tirkey IND -- -- Ishwari Rana IND -- -- Kunj Bibhar IND -- -- Gopal Lohar IND -- -- Gyan Sagar Prasad IND -- -- Banty Kumar Singh IND -- -- Rajesh Kumar Sinha BJP -- -- Raghubar Das IND -- -- Dharmendra Kumar Singh IND -- -- Vijay Kumar Singh

In a major setback for the BJP and Das, most of the assembly segments that went to the polls in the second phase of Jharkhand elections and were seemingly saffron stronghold have been swept by the JMM. Resultantly, it pushed the ruling BJP to the second position.

The Phase seats are Baharagora, Ghatsila, Potka, Jugsalai, Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Seraikela, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jaganathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Kharsawan, Tamar, Torpa, Khunti, Mandar, Sisai, Simdega and Kolebira.

