Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Jamshedpur East Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Jamshedpur Purbi): Raghubar Das of BJP Trailing by 771 Votes
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jamshedpur East (Jamshedpur Purbi, जमशेदपुर ईस्ट) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das show his inked finger after casting vote during the 2nd phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Jamshedpur. (Image: PTI)
The battle for the Jharkhand chief minister seat has turned intense with independent candidate Saryu Roy pushing incumbent CM Raghubar Das to the second position. Das is trailing by 771 votes from Jamshedpur East.
Hemant Soren, CM candidate of the opposition alliance and JMM leader, is trailing by just 10 votes from Dumka constituency as he maintained his lead in Barhet seat.
Das dismissed the early trends that indicated a victory for the opposition alliance over the ruling BJP, saying his government will come back to power in Jharkhand.
"It won't be correct to comment on trends as margin is narrow on several seats. I'll comment in the evening. It's just the third round. We are winning and the government will be formed under the leadership of the BJP." Das is leading in Jamshedpur East is leading by just 137 votes,” he said.
- 2019 Results
In a major setback for the BJP and Das, most of the assembly segments that went to the polls in the second phase of Jharkhand elections and were seemingly saffron stronghold have been swept by the JMM. Resultantly, it pushed the ruling BJP to the second position.
The Phase seats are Baharagora, Ghatsila, Potka, Jugsalai, Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Seraikela, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jaganathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Kharsawan, Tamar, Torpa, Khunti, Mandar, Sisai, Simdega and Kolebira.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
