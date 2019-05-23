Jamshedpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Bidyut Baran Mahato of BJP Wins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Bidyut Baran Mahato BJP Bidyut Baran Mahato WON

Jamshedpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 679632 59.40% Bidyut Baran Mahato Won JMM 377542 33.00% Champai Soren AITC 9542 0.83% Anjana Mahata JPP 9288 0.81% Surya Singh Besra JP (N) 7665 0.67% Shekh Akhir Uddin AMB 6665 0.58% Angad Mahato ANP 6272 0.55% Sabita Kaibarto Nota 5813 0.51% Nota APOI 4850 0.42% Subrat Kumar Pradhan JHKP 4630 0.40% Ranjit Kumar Singh IND 3969 0.35% Mubion Khan IND 3518 0.31% Deepak Kumar Giri BSP 3359 0.29% Ashraf Hussain IND 3239 0.28% Rakesh Kumar RTRP 2481 0.22% Mahesh Kumar SUCI 2471 0.22% Panmani Singh IND 2366 0.21% Asit Kumar Singh CPI(ML)(R) 1874 0.16% Malay Kumar Mahato BPHP 1789 0.16% Asjadullah Imran PPI(D) 1587 0.14% Chandra Shekhar Mahato IND 1524 0.13% Dinesh Mahato IND 1496 0.13% Shailesh Kumar Singh BPCP 1463 0.13% Qamar Raza Khan IND 1191 0.10% Sarita Anand

9. Jamshedpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South Jharkhand region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 4.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 29%. The estimated literacy level of Jamshedpur is 75.41%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Bidyut Baran Mahato of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JMMP candidate by a margin of 99,876 votes which was 9.52% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.24% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 15 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Arjun Munda of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 1,19,663 votes which was 16.96% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 45.30% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 26 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 66.33% and in 2009, the constituency registered 51.12% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jamshedpur was: Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,11,632 men, 7,70,030 women and 3 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jamshedpur is: 22.8015 86.203Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जमशेदपुर, झारखंड (Hindi); জামশেদপুর, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); जमशेदपूर, झारखंड (Marathi); જમશેરપુર, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); ஜம்செட்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జంషేద్ పూర్, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ಜೇಮ್​ಶೇಡ್​ ಪುರ್, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ജംഷെഡ്പൂർ, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam)