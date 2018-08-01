English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Minor Girl Allegedly Raped By Police Officials and Blackmailed with Video in Jamshedpur
The minor victim accused three persons along with MGM police station in-charge and a deputy superintendent of police rank officer of rape.
File photo of a protest against rapes. (Reuters )
Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday ordered a CID probe into the allegations by a minor girl that she was raped by some people, including two police officers, and then blackmailed by them, an official release said.
The direction for the CID probe came during the 'Sidhi Baat' programme of the chief minister when the girl, a resident of Jamshedpur, complained to him that she was raped by the accused who also made a video to blackmail her.
She accused three persons along with MGM police station in-charge and a deputy superintendent of police rank officer of rape, the release said.
Jamshedpur Superintendent of Police Anoop Birtharay said in the release that three persons were arrested and sent to judicial custody while a probe is on into the alleged involvement of the two police officers into the crime.
Following this, the chief minister assured the girl of justice and ordered the CID probe, it said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
