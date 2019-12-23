Jamshedpur West Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Jamshedpur Paschim): Counting of votes begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

49. Jamshedpur West (Jamshedpur Paschim, Tatanagar West) (जमशेदपुर वेस्ट), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Jharkhand region and East Singhbhum (पूर्वी सिंहभूम) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Kolhan (कोल्हन) division. Jamshedpur West is part of 9. Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.06% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 3.61%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.13%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,56,965 eligible electors, of which 1,86,088 were male, 1,70,869 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Jamshedpur West, there are 6046 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3402 are male, 2644 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 3461 voters in the 80+ age category and 1019 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Jamshedpur West Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Devendra Nath Singh LEADING AIMEIM -- -- Reyaz Sharif IND -- -- Umesh Kumar RRPA -- -- Mahesh Kumar IND -- -- Bablu Prasad Dangi JVMP -- -- Pankaj Kumar IND -- -- Mobin Khan IND -- -- Rakesh Kumar IND -- -- Sanjay Karmakar INC -- -- Banna Gupta AJSU -- -- Brijesh Singh TMC -- -- Hema Ghosh IUML -- -- Quameruddin Razi AAP -- -- Shambhu Nath Choudhary ANP -- -- Shailesh Sharma APOI -- -- Sunil Mukhi IND -- -- Akash Kumar Tanti IND -- -- Tarun Kumar IND -- -- Dipankar Bhattacharjee IND -- -- Naresh Kumar Tandiya

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,20,568 eligible electors, of which 1,68,741 were male, 1,51,827 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,91,414.

Jamshedpur West has an elector sex ratio of 918.22.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Saryu Roy of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 10517 votes which was 5.5% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.85% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 3,297 votes which was 2.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.29% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 49. Jamshedpur West Assembly segment of Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency. Jamshedpur Parliament seat was won by BJP's Bidyut Baran Mahato.

Number of contestants: A total of 20 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 20 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 53.87%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 59.67%, while it was 42.15% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in Phase 2 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 330 polling stations in 49. Jamshedpur West constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 292.

Extent: 49. Jamshedpur West constituency comprises of the following areas of East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand: Jamshedpur Notified Area Committee (excluding census wards 20 and 23 to 40) in Dhalbhum sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jamshedpur West is: 22.8228 86.1716.

