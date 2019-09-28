Jamshedpur Witnesses Over 100 Fresh Cases of Dengue Fever

Cases of the mosquito-borne disease dengue are on the rise in Jamshedpur and its adjoining areas

Over 100 dengue cases have been reported through the blood sample test done by the MGM Medical College’s microbiology department, The Avenue Mail reported.

The report further adds that at present, five fresh dengue-positive patients are admitted in various hospitals, including at the MGM Medical College and Hospital.

According to an official of the Centre’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), who monitors the cases of vector-borne diseases in the city, the cases were on a rise till September 27.

The report said he claimed that even though cases of dengue has declined and not many fresh cases have been reported, they want to implement dengue action plan effectively as they suspect there must be several pockets which are prone to mosquito breeding.

He went on to add that the district health department officials are already carrying out the dengue action plan by creating awareness about the disease among the people. He further stated that health department officials are carrying out anti-larval operation in those areas from which maximum number of positive cases of dengue had turned up in the city hospitals.

Speaking about the same to The Avenue Mail, Deputy Commissioner, Ravi Shanker Shukla said he had already asked the civil surgeon office to take steps to curb.

Notably, the report stated that places which are prone to mosquito breeding are Dimna Bustee in Mango, Bhuiyandih in Sakchi, Kitadih in Parsudih and Jugsalai.

The official further added that they need to understand that mosquitoes that carry the virus of dengue do not come from outside, rather they generate from the household things. He gave examples of places like flower-pots, coolers water, rejected tyre kept on the roof top or in the corner of the garden that could be potential hubs for mosquito breeding.

Moreover, health centres across the district have been asked to provide a list of patients with symptoms for such diseases on a 24 hourly basis. The lists must contain name, age and sex, along with full address of the patient undergoing treatment at a health center. According to officials this would help them locate the patient and take preventive measures in the residential areas where people have been affected.

