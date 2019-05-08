Take the pledge to vote

Jamshedpur Woman Thrashes Man With Slipper for Posing as Anti-Corruption Officer, Demanding Rs 50k

The woman had called him on the pretext of giving him the money and later got him arrested, the police said.

May 8, 2019
A man who allegedly posed as an officer from the Anti-Corruption Bureau and demanded Rs 50,000 from a woman in Jamshedpur’s Mango area, was thrashed by the locals and the woman.

A 46-second video of the incident, tweeted by ANI on Wednesday morning, first shows a man beating up the man in question with a stick. Soon after, the woman takes over and launches a volley of blows on him and beats him up with a slipper.




The woman had called him on the pretext of giving him the money and later got him arrested, the ANI reported. Police said it is interrogating the man for details.
