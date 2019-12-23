Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » India
2-min read

Jamua Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jamua (जमुआ) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:December 23, 2019, 8:38 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
-
-
-

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Jamua Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jamua (जमुआ) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

30. Jamua (जमुआ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Jharkhand region and Giridih (गिरिडीह) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the North Chhotanagpur (उत्तरी छोटानागपुर) division. Jamua is part of 5. Koderma Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Castes) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.72% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 16.89%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 65.12%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,92,508 eligible electors, of which 1,54,918 were male, 1,37,589 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Jamua, there are 5298 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 3081 are male, 2217 are female and 0 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 2801 voters in the 80+ age category and 4769 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Jamua Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Kedar Hazra
INC
--
--
Manju Kumari
BSP
--
--
Ramchandra Hazra
AJSU
--
--
Satyanarayan Das
CPI(ML)(L)
--
--
Ashok Paswan
LJP
--
--
Kedar Paswan
RLSP
--
--
Jagdish Baitha
AAP
--
--
Nandlal Ravidas
BMPA
--
--
Mahendra Rajak
Janata Party
--
--
Rajendar Hazra
LJSP
--
--
Shyamdeo Hazra
IND
--
--
Pradip Ku Hajra
IND
--
--
Sitaram Paswan
JVMP
--
--
Chandrika Mahtha

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,68,949 eligible electors, of which 1,43,105 were male, 1,25,844 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,28,323.

Jamua has an elector sex ratio of 888.14.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Kedar Hazra of BJP won in this seat by defeating the JVM candidate by a margin of 23100 votes which was 14.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.32% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of JVM won in this seat by defeating the CPIMLL candidate by a margin of 18,527 votes which was 14.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JVM had a vote share of 33.89% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, AJSUP got the most votes and the in the 30. Jamua Assembly segment of Koderma Lok Sabha constituency. Koderma Parliament seat was won by BJP's Sunil Kumar Singh.

Number of contestants: A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 11 contestants and in 2009 elections 14 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 58.99%, while it was 55.34% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Thursday, December 16, 2019 in Phase 4 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 400 polling stations in 30. Jamua constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 372.

Extent: 30. Jamua constituency comprises of the following areas of Giridih district of Jharkhand: Jamua and Deori police stations in Giridih Sadar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jamua is: 24.4233 86.1588.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jamua results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram