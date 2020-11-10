Jamui Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Shreyasi Singh of BJP Leading

Jamui (जमुई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Bhagalpur region and Jamui district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Jamui. Jamui is part of 40. Jamui Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Rural.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 19.02%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.79%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 2,92,498 eligible electors, of which 1,54,945 were male, 1,37,049 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,79,092 eligible electors, of which 1,50,347 were male, 1,28,738 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,27,636 eligible electors, of which 1,23,708 were male, 1,03,928 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Jamui in 2015 was 64. In 2010, there were 30.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Vijay Prakash of RJD won in this seat by defeating Ajoy Pratap of BJP by a margin of 8,249 votes which was 5.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. RJD had a vote share of 42.24% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Ajay Pratap of JDU won in this seat defeating Vijay Prakash of RJD by a margin of 24,467 votes which was 20.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JDU had a vote share of 49.37% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes in 241. Jamui Assembly segment of Jamui Lok Sabha constituency. LJP's Chirag Kumar Paswan won the Jamui Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, LJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and LJP won the Jamui Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 15 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 16 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Jamui are: Damodar Rawat (JDU), Rabindra Yadav (LJP), Rajendra Prasad (RJD), Binod Pd Yadav (BSP), Ajeet Kumar (JMM), Pankaj Thakur (IND), Mukesh Kumar Yadav (IND), Rahul Kumar Singh (IND), Vijay Kumar (IND), Vinod Kumar Sinha (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.17%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 56.5%, while it was 53.5% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 298 polling stations in 241. Jamui constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 271. In 2010 there were 253 polling stations.

Extent:

241. Jamui constituency comprises of the following areas of Jamui district of Bihar: Community Development Blocks Jamui and Barhat; Gram Panchayats Mangobandar, Banpur, Jhundo, Khandaich, Jitjhingoi, Dabil, Bela, Kageshwar, Kendih and Chuan of Khaira Community Development Block. It shares an inter-state border with Jamui.

Jamui seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has Jharkhand adjoining seats: Jharkhand.

The total area covered by Jamui is 481.59 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Jamui is: 24°57'46.8"N 86°15'36.7"E.

