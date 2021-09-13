Jan Adhikar Party Leader Anand Singh Shot At in Patna, Condition Critical

Anand Singh alias Dabbu Singh, a Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) leader, was shot at by criminals in Bihar’s Patna, late on Sunday. He has been rushed to a private hospital and his condition is said to be critical. Singh, JAP Bihar unit’s youth president, was shot at by criminals near his house in Patliputra Colony in Patna. The police took cognisance of the incident and initiated an investigation into it. Reportedly, the reason behind the incident is a “mutual dispute” over money.

According to police, JAP leader and hotel owner Anand Singh was returning home in Patna’s Patliputra area late Sunday night when unknown criminals opened fire on him. He was rushed to a private hospital by his family members and neighbours.

The relatives and family members reportedly told the media that there was a dispute between Singh and a few of his friends regarding money. The family alleged that Singh’s friends were behind the incident. However, police are yet to comment on the reason behind the incident.

Patna Central SP Ambrish Rahul reached the incident spot and inquired about the matter. The police said that the incident is being investigated from all possible angles. The police said that Singh’s statement will be recorded when he recovers and feels better.

There is an atmosphere of panic in the Patliputra police station area of Patna due to the firing incident late at night. The neighbours of Singh said that they heard the sound of bullets and came out of their houses. They saw that Singh was at the door of the house in a serious condition. They said that criminals escaped from the area after firing several rounds in the air.

Currently, police teams are roaming near Singh’s house and inquiring about the incident.

