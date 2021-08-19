Jan Ashirwad Yatra — BJP's 'First-of-Its-Kind' Unique Initiative to Connect Personally With People

Politics is selfless-service, as has been articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. To make it practically possible and to push it forward, it is the support and blessings of people that is integral.

Following the philosophy of Antyodaya, which says that the benefits of politics should reach the last person, and which has been the underlying philosophy and ethos of the Modi Government, the Jan Ashirvad yatra has been launched. It is a unique initiative undertaken by the BJP national president JP Nadda to disseminate the message of the Modi government.

Ideally, in a democracy, it is the government of the people, for the people and by the people. And, the ‘people’ should include all sections of the society without any discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed, sections, regions or religions.

The current Council of Ministers, headed by Modi, is the most inclusive and representative Ministry the country has ever had. It includes all the sections of the nations including all castes, creeds, languages, religions, sections, genders, age groups and social groups.

In its drive to reach out to the last person, the BJP government led by Modi has embarked upon its Jan Ashirwad Yatra. In this Yatra, all the newly inducted 39 central ministers will connect with the people and seek their Ashirwad (blessings).

While Ministers of MoS rank will begin the yatra from August 16, Cabinet rank Ministers will join the yatra four days later. The Jan Aashirwad Yatra will cover 19,567 km and pass through 22 states covering 265 districts in 212 Lok Sabha seats.

It would also simultaneously disseminate the message and the achievements of the Modi government. The 39 new ministers would go to three Lok Sabha constituencies each, excluding the one they are elected from, and tour four other districts.

This Yatra will be first of its kind in the history of the world and also in the political history of India. Generally, the Yatras are organised for the purpose of election campaigning. Also, rallies are seen mostly as a political event. But, here the purpose is entirely different. This Yatra is not aimed at any issue or is election-specific.

The newly inducted ministers will connect with the people directly. They will understand their issues by being part of them. They will see the guidance of the citizens and seek their blessings. The purpose of this Yatra is that the citizen should feel the minister as one of their own and one whose aim is to serve them.

It is about connecting with the Jan (citizens) and feeling their pulse. It is a common complaint of the citizens that leaders once elected seldom visits them.

Have you ever heard in the political history of India that the ministers who have just joined the government are paying visits to the citizens to know and connect with them?

For Modi-led government, Jan is the power, we are responsible and accountable to the Jan and we seek blessings from them and need their positive energy in nation-making.

The difference between the earlier governments and the government led by Modi is that in earlier governments, people were obliged to come to the government, where now the government itself reaches at the doorsteps of the people to serve them. It is a government by the people with an intention to serve the people and for the purpose of people.

Written by Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here