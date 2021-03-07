Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2021: Know Scheme Benefits, Events Planned & Other Details

The entire nation on March 7, every year observes Jan Aushadhi Divas or Generic Medicine Day with an aim to create awareness about the use of generic medicines among the people. The day was first celebrated in the year 2019 making it the third-celebration this year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending the Jan Aushadhi Divas ceremony via video conferencing on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 10 am. According to the information available, PM Modi will be dedicating the nation 7,500th Jan Aushadhi Kendra at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences in Shillong.

This time the entire week from March 1 to March 7 is being celebrated as ‘Jan Aushadhi Week’ with different themes for each day. March 7 will be celebrated with the theme of ‘Seva bhi, Rozgar bhi’.

About Jan Aushadhi Divas

PM Modi announced the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme on July 01, 2015, under which Jan Aushadhi Stores have been set up by the government to make generic medicines available to the people. To make the medicines affordable, the government also reduced the prices of high-quality medicines below the market price under this scheme.

Benefits of Scheme

Easy accessibility: Because of the PMBJP scheme the generic medicines can be easily availed from more than 7,400 stores covering all the districts of the country under the scheme.

Cost reduction: The medicines are made available at less cost that is below the market price under this scheme.

Savings: According to the data available, sales in the financial year 2020-21 (up to 4th March 2021) led to total savings of approximately Rs 3,600 Crore for common citizens as the medicines are cheaper by 50 percent to 90 percent than the market rates.

Employment: With permanent and regular earning through PMBJP the source of self-employment is also increasing.

Events

Several programs are being organised at all the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana centres and include the participation of doctors, health experts, non-governmental organizations and beneficiaries.

Since this time entire 1 week is celebrated as the Jan Aushadhi diwas here is what was done on each day:

1st day: On March 1, the celebration began by hosting Health Check-up Camps that provided Blood Pressure Check-up, Sugar level Check-up, free doctor consultation, free medicine distribution, etc to the people.

2nd day: On March 2 Jan Aushadhi Paricharcha was hosted in collaboration with doctors, hospitals, clinics and other stakeholders.

3rd day: On March 3, the Jan Aushadhi Diwas week was celebrated with the theme ‘Teach Them Young’, under which the team visited schools, colleges, pharmacy colleges, institutions and interacted with students to create awareness among them.

4th day: On March 4, camps where organised by PMBJP to educate the females about the usages of Sanitary Pads. Also, more than 1,00,000 Suvidha Sanitary packets were distributed free of cost at more than 2000 places on the day.

5th day: It was celebrated on March 5 with the theme ‘Jan Aushadhi ka Sath’ and aim to inform senior citizens how they can reduce their monthly expenditure on medicines.

6th day: On March 6, the celebration was done to spread awareness about quality generic medicines, available at low prices via bike rallies, padyatra’s and human chain activities.