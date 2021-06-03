Jan Dhan Account Holders: Link It With Aadhaar Cards To Get Benefits of Over Rs 1 Lakh

The central government has introduced several major schemes on the economic front to help the common man. One such ambitious financial programme is the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) that was launched during the first term of the Narendra Modi government. This scheme ensures every citizen can have access to savings and deposit accounts, remittances, loans, insurance, and pensions. Under this scheme, the poorest of the poor can open zero-balance savings account with any bank branch or business representative outlet.

Jan Dhan account holders also get special facilities like overdrafts and RuPay debit cards. But despite years after its launch, few are aware that they can get financial aid from the government during the time of crisis.

Now, the central government is providing a total benefit of Rs 1.3 lakh to the account holders. The benefits include accident insurance of Rs 1 lakh and general insurance of Rs 30,000. If the account holder meets with an accident, he/she can avail of this benefit. One just needs to link their account with the Aadhaar number.

So, if you do not want to lose the benefits worth Rs 1.3 lakh, quickly take steps to link your Jan Dhan account with your Aadhaar number.

How to open Jan Dhan account

Most Jan Dhan accounts are opened in public sector banks. However, if you wish, you can open your account with a private bank as well. In case you already have a savings account, you can convert it into a Jan Dhan account. Any citizen living in India above the age of 10 years can open a Jan Dhan account. The account can be opened using any of these documents—Aadhaar cards, PAN card, driving license, voter ID card, passport, MGNREGA job card. The documents will have to be verified under KYC.

How to link account to Aadhaar

Many banks are now linking the account to the Aadhaar number through messages as well. If your bank does not provide this facility, you will have to go to your branch, carrying the photocopy of your Aadhaar card and passbook. State Bank of India (SBI) customers can link their account by sending their UID from their registered mobile number.

