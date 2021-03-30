Jan Shatabdi Express from Patna to Varanasi Starting Tomorrow

The Indian Railways is gradually flagging off the operations of 70 trains which came to a halt during the coronavirus lockdown. The East Central Railway division has announced the running of the Jan Shatabdi Express between the cities of Varanasi and Patna from Wednesday.

The train runs from Manduadih in Varanasi to Patna Junction and halts only at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Dildarnagar, Buxar and Ara Junction.

Not in operation for a year, the train will be back on the tracks again and benefit the passengers of Varanasi, Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and Buxar, Ara, Patna districts of Bihar. The Indian Railways in the peak of the Covid-19 crisis also made the ordinary second class category come under the reservation ambit, which caused trouble to passengers opting for unreserved travelling.

The Patna-Varanasi Jan Shatabdi Express being back in business will be a great boon to passengers as they can avail tickets just 6 hours prior to the train’s departure.

The East Central Railway is already running two Jan Shatabdi trains from Patna junction — Patna-Ranchi and Patna-Howrah. A third Jan Shatabdi from Patna will also start from March 31 making travel faster and more convenient. The booking for this train has already commenced on IRCTC.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had recently flagged off Siddhabali Jan Shatabdi express between Kotdwar and Delhi. This train leaves for Kotdwar daily from Delhi at seven in the morning and reaches its destination at 1:40 pm. The railways also recently operationalised a host of local trains to connect the Delhi NCR region.