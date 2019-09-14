Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan Demands CBI Probe Into MP YS Vivekananda Reddy’s Murder
Pawan Kalyan also questioned why Jagan Reddy, who had demanded a CBI inquiry into the killing of her uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy before the elections, has now gone silent on the issue.
File image of Pawan Kalyan. (Image: News18)
Amaravathi: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Saturday demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged murder of former Kadapa MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, uncle of YSR Congress president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
The actor-turned-politician questioned why Jagan Reddy, who had demanded a CBI inquiry into the killing before the elections, has now gone silent on the issue. He demanded that the director-general of police give clarity on the action police has taken in the case so far.
Kalyan also demanded a comprehensive inquiry into the knife attack on Jagan at Visakhapatnam airport in September last year by a waiter named identified as J Srinivasa Rao. The case was later referred to as ‘Kodi Kathi case’ by the media.
He alleged that the YSR Congress Party, which had made a hue and cry over the attack on is now choosing to completely ignore the incident, despite Jagan himself demanding a CBI investigation while he was in the Opposition.
Kalyan added that the accused Srinivas was out on bail immediately after Jagan was sworn-in as the chief minister. He demanded an impartial inquiry into the case.
