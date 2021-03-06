Janaki Jayanti 2021: Know History, Significance And The Auspicious Time

On Saturday, March 6, according to the North Indian Lunar Calendar, Janaki Jayanti will be celebrated. Janaki Jayanti also known as Sita Ashtami is observed every year on Krishna Paksha Ashtami tithi in the month of Phalguna. However, as per the calendar followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern Indian States, which is the Amanta lunar calendar, the occasion is celebrated during Magha lunar month. It can be noted that Janaki Jayanti is celebrated on the same day as per both of the calendars.

Worshipping a deity is considered to be very fruitful in Hinduism and as Sita Ashtami is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Goddess Sita, devotees on this day offer their prayers to her and perform rituals. Considered as one of the most auspicious festivals in the Hindu calendar, praying to Goddess Sita on this day is believed to give a happy life and blessings.

Date and Auspicious time:

According to the Vedic Calendar Ashtami Tithi began on March 5, Friday at 07: 54 pm and will end at 06:10 pm on March 6, 2021.

Significance:

Janaki Jayanti is mostly celebrated in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu and Goddess Sita is known for her bravery and sacrifices.It is believed that performing rituals and keeping fast on this day can give you a happy married life and couples also get rid of all the hardship from their marital life.

History:

According to the Hindu Mythology, it is said that the state of Mithila once suffered severe drought and King Janak was suggested to perform a Yagna a run a plough on the ground to get rid of the problem. And as the King did the same, he found Mata Sita in the form of a child. Since King Janak had no children, he adopted her and gave her the name Sita. Later, Goddess Sita was married to Lord Ram who was the prince of Ayodhya and they both were blessed with two sons Luv and Kush.