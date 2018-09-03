Janamashtami 2018: Timing, Celebrations and Chhappan Bhog

Janamashtami or the birth anniversary of Lord Sri Krishna is widely celebrated across India and abroad. Janamastami 2018 marks the 5245th Birth Anniversary of Lord Krishna, as per Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi began on Sunday, 20:47 and it will conclude at 19:20 on Monday. Lord Krishna was born on a dark night in the prison cell of his uncle – Kansa, in Mathura.The Janamashtami celebrations vary from region to region, while Dahi Handi is eagerly awaited in Maharashtra and teams compete to fetch the Dahi Handi, other regions observe Janamashtami at temples where children, men and women of all ages queue up to swing the cradle in which Lord Krishna is placed as an infant.Rasleela is performed by Krishna revelers, children deck up as Lord Krishna, Ma Yashoda, Balaram, Sudama and Radha depicting the various life stages and stories of Lord Krishna. The aura of temples is filled with hymns and adorned bright with flowers during the birth celebrations of Lord Krishna - the Ninth reincarnation of Lord Vishnu.As part of the offerings to Lord Krishna, Chappan Bhog or 56 different items are prepared with utmost devotion and served to the Lord. The Chappan Bhog comprises of Bhaat, Dal, Praleh (Chutni), Sadika (Kadhi), Dadhishakaja, Shikhrini, Avleh (sharbat), Balka, Ikshu Kherini (Murabba), Trikon, Batak, Madhu Shirshak (mathri), Phenika, Parishtasach (puri), Shatpatr, Sadhrik (ghevar), chakram (malpua), childika, sudhakundalika (jalebi), dhritpoor, vayupoor (rasgulla), chandrakala, dadhi, sthooli,karpoornadi, khand mandal (khurma), godhoom (daliya), parikha, sufaladya, dadhiroop, modak, saag, sodhaan, mandka, paayas (kheer), dahi, goghrit (cow’s desi ghee), haiyangpeenam (makhan), mandoori (malai), koopika (rabri), parpat (paapad), shaktika (sheera), lasika (lassi), suvant, sandhay, sufala (supari), sita (ilaichi), fal, tanbul, mohan bhog, lavanh, kashaya, madhur (honey), tikat, katu and ambal.Janamashtami hails the victory of good over evil.