karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total89/105
BJP30
INC37
JDS17
OTH5
Municipal Corporation
total3/3
BJP1
INC1
JDS1
OTH
City Council
total22/29
BJP7
INC9
JDS5
OTH1
Town Council
total45/53
BJP15
INC18
JDS9
OTH3
Town Panchayat
total19/20
BJP7
INC9
JDS2
OTH1
Shimoga
Wards34/35
BJP20
INC7
JDS1
OTH6
Mysore
Wards46/65
BJP18
INC10
JDS13
OTH5
Tumkur
Wards35/35
BJP12
INC10
JDS10
OTH3
Janamashtami 2018: Timing, Celebrations and Chhappan Bhog
Krishna Janamashtami 2018: While people participate in Dadi Handi competition in Maharashtra, other regions observe Gokulashtami at temples where children, men and women of all ages queue up to swing the cradle with infant Lord Krishna idol.
File photo of people trying to form a human pyramid to break a clay pot containing curd, Dahi Handi. (File photo/Reuters)
Janamashtami or the birth anniversary of Lord Sri Krishna is widely celebrated across India and abroad. Janamastami 2018 marks the 5245th Birth Anniversary of Lord Krishna, as per Drik Panchang, the Ashtami Tithi began on Sunday, 20:47 and it will conclude at 19:20 on Monday. Lord Krishna was born on a dark night in the prison cell of his uncle – Kansa, in Mathura.
The Janamashtami celebrations vary from region to region, while Dahi Handi is eagerly awaited in Maharashtra and teams compete to fetch the Dahi Handi, other regions observe Janamashtami at temples where children, men and women of all ages queue up to swing the cradle in which Lord Krishna is placed as an infant.
Rasleela is performed by Krishna revelers, children deck up as Lord Krishna, Ma Yashoda, Balaram, Sudama and Radha depicting the various life stages and stories of Lord Krishna. The aura of temples is filled with hymns and adorned bright with flowers during the birth celebrations of Lord Krishna - the Ninth reincarnation of Lord Vishnu.
As part of the offerings to Lord Krishna, Chappan Bhog or 56 different items are prepared with utmost devotion and served to the Lord. The Chappan Bhog comprises of Bhaat, Dal, Praleh (Chutni), Sadika (Kadhi), Dadhishakaja, Shikhrini, Avleh (sharbat), Balka, Ikshu Kherini (Murabba), Trikon, Batak, Madhu Shirshak (mathri), Phenika, Parishtasach (puri), Shatpatr, Sadhrik (ghevar), chakram (malpua), childika, sudhakundalika (jalebi), dhritpoor, vayupoor (rasgulla), chandrakala, dadhi, sthooli,karpoornadi, khand mandal (khurma), godhoom (daliya), parikha, sufaladya, dadhiroop, modak, saag, sodhaan, mandka, paayas (kheer), dahi, goghrit (cow’s desi ghee), haiyangpeenam (makhan), mandoori (malai), koopika (rabri), parpat (paapad), shaktika (sheera), lasika (lassi), suvant, sandhay, sufala (supari), sita (ilaichi), fal, tanbul, mohan bhog, lavanh, kashaya, madhur (honey), tikat, katu and ambal.
Janamashtami hails the victory of good over evil.
