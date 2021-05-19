Kerala Beedi Worker who Donated His Life Savings for Vaccines, Invited to Vijayan's Swearing-in

Janardhan, the beedi worker from Kannur, who donated his life savings to Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) for covid-19 vaccine procurement, has been invited to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Pinarayi Vijayan and his new cabinet.

In April, Janardhan came to limelight after he donated his entire life-savings to the state to get more vaccines as the state battled a tidal second wave of coronavirus. He was only left Rs 850 in his bank account after he made the generous donation.

The government has now invited him to attend the oath-ceremony at Central Stadium in Kerala which is restricted to 500 persons. Officials from Revenue Department visited his home in Avera, around five kilometres away from Kannur, on May 18 and handed over a pass to him.

Initially, Janardhan politely turned down the invitation citing Covid-19 spread and the restrictions. However, he has reportedly accepted the invite and will travelling to the state capital, 478 kilometres away from his home town.

“I was really happy and surprised to get the invite. I got the invite as the 216th person among the 500 guests. I am unable to believe that I have a VIP pass. First I thought I don’t attend the function as travelling is difficult in this COVID-19 time. Later, the leaders from the District Committee leaders of CPM contacted me and told me to get ready as they would arrange everything. So, I am going, " he told the media.

“The Chief Minister had told me that I don’t have to attend if I have any difficulties. He told me that he will meet me when he comes to Kannur. But I thought it is not proper as I was not that great a person than the Chief Minister to refuse his invitation. So I decided to reverse my decision," he said.

Janardhanan, a CPM supporter, decided to donate the money as he felt proud when CM Vijayan announced that Kerala will provide the vaccines free of cost. Janardhanan, whose wife succumbed to cancer last June said that he is still earning his livelihood and that is enough for him.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here