English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Did You Sleep Well, Investigating Officer Asks Janardhana Reddy as Day 2 of Questioning Begins
Janardhana Reddy, who has termed the allegation as a “political conspiracy”, will be questioned again on Sunday.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Kicking off round two of interrogation on Sunday, Central Crime Branch officers asked mining baron G Janardhana Reddy if he had slept well at the branch's waiting room last night. The former Karnataka minister was questioned at the CCB's office till 2:30 am in connection with an alleged Ponzi scam.
Sources told News18 that Reddy and his lawyer Chandrasekhar RP were given a blanket and some clothes to spend the night at the waiting room before ACP Venkatesh Prasanna arrived in the morning to resume the questioning.
The mining baron, who appeared before the CCB on Saturday after being elusive for three days, might be arrested when the crime branch gathers enough evidence against him, sources said. They added that he is likely to be charged with criminal conspiracy.
Reddy's anticipatory bail plea will come up for hearing on Monday.
The former minister had earlier on Saturday released a video message from an unknown location, denying the allegations as a "political conspiracy". He said he was not absconding and was very much in the city, while asserting that there was no need for him to flee.
"I have not committed anything wrong. The police do not have a single document to prove that I am wrong. They are misleading the media," he claimed in his message telecast by TV channels.
Reddy, who was a minister in the erstwhile Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka, said he never panicked as neither his name figured in the first information report (FIR) nor was any notice served on him.
"Now that the notice has been issued by the police, I have decided to appear before the Central Crime Branch today (Saturday) itself though the notice says I should appear on Sunday," Reddy said.
"I decided to make this video to let people know the truth. I have faith in the police and believe that they would not succumb to any political pressure," he added.
The CCB had launched a hunt for him on Wednesday in connection with a money transaction worth crores of rupees, allegedly linked to a Ponzi scheme.
It was also on the lookout for Reddy's close aide, Ali Khan, who had allegedly struck a Rs 20-crore deal with Syed Ahmed Fareed of Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd. — a company accused of involvement in the Ponzi scheme — to bail him out from the Enforcement Directorate investigation.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar had said on Wednesday that Reddy was absconding and the police were looking for him to question him in the case.
Sources told News18 that Reddy and his lawyer Chandrasekhar RP were given a blanket and some clothes to spend the night at the waiting room before ACP Venkatesh Prasanna arrived in the morning to resume the questioning.
The mining baron, who appeared before the CCB on Saturday after being elusive for three days, might be arrested when the crime branch gathers enough evidence against him, sources said. They added that he is likely to be charged with criminal conspiracy.
Reddy's anticipatory bail plea will come up for hearing on Monday.
The former minister had earlier on Saturday released a video message from an unknown location, denying the allegations as a "political conspiracy". He said he was not absconding and was very much in the city, while asserting that there was no need for him to flee.
"I have not committed anything wrong. The police do not have a single document to prove that I am wrong. They are misleading the media," he claimed in his message telecast by TV channels.
Reddy, who was a minister in the erstwhile Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka, said he never panicked as neither his name figured in the first information report (FIR) nor was any notice served on him.
"Now that the notice has been issued by the police, I have decided to appear before the Central Crime Branch today (Saturday) itself though the notice says I should appear on Sunday," Reddy said.
"I decided to make this video to let people know the truth. I have faith in the police and believe that they would not succumb to any political pressure," he added.
The CCB had launched a hunt for him on Wednesday in connection with a money transaction worth crores of rupees, allegedly linked to a Ponzi scheme.
It was also on the lookout for Reddy's close aide, Ali Khan, who had allegedly struck a Rs 20-crore deal with Syed Ahmed Fareed of Ambidant Marketing Pvt Ltd. — a company accused of involvement in the Ponzi scheme — to bail him out from the Enforcement Directorate investigation.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar had said on Wednesday that Reddy was absconding and the police were looking for him to question him in the case.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nakamura Jumps to Joint Lead, Anand Draws at TATA Steel India 2018 Rapid Tournament
- Henry Nicholls Avoids Serious Injury With Shoaib Malik Involved in Bizarre Dismissal
- Hyundai Reveals New Creta Diamond Concept at the Sao Paulo Motor Show 2018
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Vs Harley-Davidson Street 750 - Spec Comparison
- Netflix Testing Feature Allowing Platform to be Controlled by Eye Movements [Video]
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...