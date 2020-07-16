INDIA

1-MIN READ

Janata Curfew on in Goa, 3-day Lockdown Begins from Friday

A labourer stands at a construction site after few restrictions were lifted by Delhi government, during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New Delhi, India May 11, 2020. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

During the Janata Curfew, movement for all non-essential activities has been prohibited.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 16, 2020, 11:01 PM IST
The streets of Goa wore a deserted look after 8 pm on Thursday as the state observed 'Janata Curfew' to curb the spread of coronavirus. The state government has announced Janata Curfew between 8 pm to 6 am till August 10.

Besides, lockdown will be in force on July 17, 18 and 19.

Ahead of lockdown, people thronged markets across the state to stock essentials.

"People have cooperated very well. There is no one on the streets since 8 pm," said a senior police official, adding violators will be immediately arrested.

Goa's COVID-19 cases have reached 3,108 with daily three-digit spike in cases. The coastal state had been declared as Green Zone in May with active cases dwindling to zero, but later there was a fresh surge in infections.

