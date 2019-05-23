English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Jangipur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jangipur (জঙ্গিপুর) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
9. Jangipur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in South East Bengal region of West Bengal in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 16.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.97%. The estimated literacy level of Jangipur is 64.25%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Abhijit Mukherjee of INC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 8,161 votes which was 0.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 33.80% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 11 contestants in 2014.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 80.43% and in 2009, the constituency registered 85.97% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jangipur was: Abhijit Mukherjee (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,14,890 men, 6,76,753 women and 13 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jangipur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jangipur is: 24.4562 88.1074
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जंगीपुर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); জঙ্গিপুর, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); जंगीपूर, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); ઝાંંગીપુર, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); ஜங்கிபூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జాంగీపుర్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಜಾಂಗಿಪುರ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ജാംഗിപൂർ, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).
Jangipur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
WPI
--
--
Dr. S.Q.R. Ilyas
BSP
--
--
Shamimul Islam
SDPI
--
--
Taiedul Islam
PJP(S)
--
--
Dhananjoy Banerjee
SUCI
--
--
Samiruddin
CPI(M)
--
--
Md. Zulfikar Ali
BJP
--
--
Mafuja Khatun
IND
--
--
Avijit Khamaru
IND
--
--
Prasad Halder
NOTA
--
--
Nota
AITC
--
--
Khalilur Rahaman
INC
--
--
Abhijit Mukherjee
