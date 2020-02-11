Jangpura Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Impreet Singh Bakshi of BJP is Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Jangpura (जंगपुरा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Delhi region and South East district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Jangpura is part of 3. East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Upper Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,46,334 eligible electors, of which 80,062 were male, 66,266 female and 6 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Jangpura in 2020 is 827.68.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Jangpura, there are a total of 2113 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,42,038 eligible electors, of which 78,586 were male, 63,400 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,29,053 eligible electors, of which 71,108 were male, 57,899 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,09,526 eligible electors, of which 59,156 were male, 50,326 female.

The number of service voters in Jangpura in 2015 was 44. In 2013, there were 42 and in 2008 there were 44.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Praveen Kumar of AAP won in this seat by defeating Maninder Singh Dhir of BJP by a margin of 20,450 votes which was 22.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 48.11% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Maninder Singh Dhir of AAP won in this seat defeating Tarvinder Singh Marwah of INC by a margin of 1,744 votes which was 2.17% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 36.95% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Tarvinder Singh Marwah of INC won in this seat defeating Manjinder Singh Sirsa of BJP by a margin of 13,951 votes which was 21.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 41. Jangpura Assembly segment of East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Gautam Gambhir won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the East Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 9 contestants. In 2013, 11 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 10 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Jangpura are: Impreet Singh Bakshi (BJP), Tarvinder Singh Marwah (INC), Praveen Kumar (AAP), Subhash (BSP), Chandrashekhar Singh (IND), Mohd Aslam (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 60.52%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 64.3%, while it was 62.3% in 2013. In 2008, 59.69% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -3.78%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 129 polling stations in 41. Jangpura constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 127. In 2013 there were 125 polling stations and in 2008, there were 123.

Extent:

41. Jangpura constituency comprises of the following areas of South East district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 1 (Part) EB No. 85-101 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 2 Ward No. 2 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 5 (Part) EB No. 15-60 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 6 Ward No. 6 (Urban). 3 municipal wards (Daryaganj, Sidharth Nagar, Lajpat Nagar) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Jangpura is 16.58 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110001, 110002, 110013, 110014, 110024, 110065

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Jangpura is: 28°36'15.1"N 77°12'43.9"E.

