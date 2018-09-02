English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Janmashtami 2018: Bihar Governor, CM Greet People On the Eve of Lord Krishna's Birthday
In his message, Tandon said Lord Krishna was an epitome of virtues like "truth, justice, respect for women, sacrifice and altruism".
Patna: Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Saturday greeted the people of the state on the eve of the Janmashtami festival.
In his message, Tandon said Lord Krishna was an epitome of virtues like "truth, justice, respect for women, sacrifice and altruism".
Kumar recalled Lord Krishna's emphasis on selfless action and expressed confidence that celebration of the festival would "strengthen social harmony and peace in the state".
