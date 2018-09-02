GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Janmashtami 2018: Bihar Governor, CM Greet People On the Eve of Lord Krishna's Birthday

In his message, Tandon said Lord Krishna was an epitome of virtues like "truth, justice, respect for women, sacrifice and altruism".

PTI

September 2, 2018
Patna: Bihar Governor Lalji Tandon and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Saturday greeted the people of the state on the eve of the Janmashtami festival.

Kumar recalled Lord Krishna's emphasis on selfless action and expressed confidence that celebration of the festival would "strengthen social harmony and peace in the state".
