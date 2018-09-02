The Delhi police has issued traffic advisory in the national capital as devotees gear up to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. This year Gokulashtami is being celebrated on Sunday and Monday as the puja timings will begin from 8:47 pm on September 2 and continue till 7:20 pm on September 3.The commuters in Delhi could face traffic congestion in various areas as vehicles will be diverted on roads leading to the temple and routes of procession. The police said that the traffic is likely to slowdown in the wake of the annual Hindu festival.The traffic police has advised residents to plan their journeys well in advance and leave for their destinations before time as delay in possible. "People should try and board metros and take public transport instead to avoid congestion," the traffic advisory said, adding that commuters are requested to follow the directions given by traffic police deployed on roads.Many Mandir Samitis are set to take out processions (rath yatra, tableaus, decorated tempos and other vehicles) in various areas. Police said that no parking will be available on routes of procession.The eastern carriageway of Raja Dheer Sain Marg, between Captain Gaur Marg and Sant Nagar, towards ISKCON temple will be pedestrianised. Commuters are advised to use Captain Gaur Marg and Outer Ring Road to reach their destinations.Further, no vehicles will be allowed on Mandir Marg — to and fro Talkatora Stadium towards Mandir Marg, upto Peshwa Road-Mandir Marg T-point. Similarly, no vehicle will be allowed on Mandir Lane — from Shankar Road to Mandir Marg.The prominent temples in Delhi where Janmashtami is set to be celebrated are Laxmi Narayan Temple, ISKCON temple in Amar Colony, Janmashtami Park in Punjabi Bagh, Gufawala Mandir in Preet Vihar, Adhya Katyayani Shaktipeeth Mandir in Chhatarpur and Santoshi Mata Mandir in Hari Nagar.Meanwhile, residents said that the route near Noida ISKCON temple has already been blocked with pandals being set up for celebrations. People travelling from areas near Sector 60 to Sector 18 or beyond might have to face slight diversions.