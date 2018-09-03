English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
karnataka municipal elections 2018
All Urban Local Bodies
total10/105
BJP4
INC5
JDS1
OTH0
Municipal Corporation
total0/3
BJP0
INC0
JDS0
OTH0
City Council
total6/29
BJP2
INC3
JDS1
OTH0
Town Council
total2/53
BJP1
INC1
JDS0
OTH0
Town Panchayat
total2/20
BJP1
INC1
JDS0
OTH0
Shimoga
Wards0/35
BJP0
INC0
JDS0
OTH0
Mysore
Wards0/65
BJP0
INC0
JDS0
OTH0
Tumkur
Wards0/35
BJP0
INC0
JDS0
OTH0
Janmashtami 218: Bangladeshi Hindus Celebrate Lord Krishna's Birth Colourfully in Dhaka
The religious celebration is a public holiday in Bangladesh, where a procession is held in the capital
Representative Image
Dhaka: Bangladeshi Hindus took to the streets of Dhaka on Sunday to celebrate Janmashtami, an annual festival that marks the birth of Krishna, revered as the eighth avatar of the ten incarnations of Vishnu.
The religious celebration is a public holiday in Bangladesh, where a procession is held in the capital, Efe reported.
Participants re-enact passages from Hindu holy scripture using props, body paint and costumes.
Some youngsters dress up to resemble Krishna and are carried through the crowd like a deity.
The procession traditionally winds its way from the Dhakeshwari Temple into the streets of Old Dhaka.
The religious celebration is a public holiday in Bangladesh, where a procession is held in the capital, Efe reported.
Participants re-enact passages from Hindu holy scripture using props, body paint and costumes.
Some youngsters dress up to resemble Krishna and are carried through the crowd like a deity.
The procession traditionally winds its way from the Dhakeshwari Temple into the streets of Old Dhaka.
