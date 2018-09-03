English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Janmashtami Trip to Gangotri Turns Fatal as Vehicle Falls Down Gorge Killing 14
Out of the 14 deceased persons, eight belong to a single family that had gone to Gangotri to celebrate Janmashtami on Monday.
Representative image: PTI
Loading...
Dehradun: Fourteen people died in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri highway on Monday when a tempo traveler they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Kujjan village.
The passengers on the ill-fated bus were returning from Gangotri.
Out of the 14 deceased persons, eight belong to a single family, District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.
The DM added that 13 passengers died on the spot while one woman died after being taken to a hospital.
Two injured girls, aged 13 and 15 years, were admitted to a government hospital in Uttarkashi. The doctors referred them to a district hospital in Dehradun, where they were taken in an ambulance.
They could not be airlifted to Dehradun due to inclement weather conditions.
An official said the passengers were locals from the Bhakoli village who were visiting Gangotri for Janmasthami. Preliminary reports suggest the vehicle fell into the gorge after it hit a pile of debris on the road. The driver lost control and the vehicle skidded off the road.
Some eyewitnesses said ambulances took time to reach the accident spot. Opposition Congress leader Kishore Upadhyay was quick to attack the BJP government over the delay.
Officials, however, refuted the allegations and said that the next kin of those killed and injured will be given compensation as per rules.
The passengers on the ill-fated bus were returning from Gangotri.
Out of the 14 deceased persons, eight belong to a single family, District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.
The DM added that 13 passengers died on the spot while one woman died after being taken to a hospital.
Two injured girls, aged 13 and 15 years, were admitted to a government hospital in Uttarkashi. The doctors referred them to a district hospital in Dehradun, where they were taken in an ambulance.
They could not be airlifted to Dehradun due to inclement weather conditions.
An official said the passengers were locals from the Bhakoli village who were visiting Gangotri for Janmasthami. Preliminary reports suggest the vehicle fell into the gorge after it hit a pile of debris on the road. The driver lost control and the vehicle skidded off the road.
Some eyewitnesses said ambulances took time to reach the accident spot. Opposition Congress leader Kishore Upadhyay was quick to attack the BJP government over the delay.
Officials, however, refuted the allegations and said that the next kin of those killed and injured will be given compensation as per rules.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Alert: High Levels of Carbon Dioxide Causing Malnutrition
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- BFFs Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Step Out for a Lunch Together; See Pictures
- Shah Rukh Khan Credits Salman Khan's Father for His Success
- The Mac Mini Refresh is Quite Important For Apple, And Should be Priority
- Olympic Quotas Secured by Silver Medallist Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela
- Did You Know All Protagonists in Chetan Bhagat's Novels Were Named After Lord Krishna?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...