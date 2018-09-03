GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Janmashtami Trip to Gangotri Turns Fatal as Vehicle Falls Down Gorge Killing 14

Out of the 14 deceased persons, eight belong to a single family that had gone to Gangotri to celebrate Janmashtami on Monday.

Anupam Trivedi | News18

Updated:September 3, 2018, 9:14 PM IST
Representative image: PTI
Dehradun: Fourteen people died in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri highway on Monday when a tempo traveler they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Kujjan village.

The passengers on the ill-fated bus were returning from Gangotri.

Out of the 14 deceased persons, eight belong to a single family, District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said.

The DM added that 13 passengers died on the spot while one woman died after being taken to a hospital.

Two injured girls, aged 13 and 15 years, were admitted to a government hospital in Uttarkashi. The doctors referred them to a district hospital in Dehradun, where they were taken in an ambulance.

They could not be airlifted to Dehradun due to inclement weather conditions.

An official said the passengers were locals from the Bhakoli village who were visiting Gangotri for Janmasthami. Preliminary reports suggest the vehicle fell into the gorge after it hit a pile of debris on the road. The driver lost control and the vehicle skidded off the road.

Some eyewitnesses said ambulances took time to reach the accident spot. Opposition Congress leader Kishore Upadhyay was quick to attack the BJP government over the delay.

Officials, however, refuted the allegations and said that the next kin of those killed and injured will be given compensation as per rules.

| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
