INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Jannayak Janta Party's Headquarters in Chandigarh Closed after Cook Tests Covid-19 Positive

Representational Image: Reuters

Representational Image: Reuters

The party's headquarters in Chandigarh's Sector 3 have been closed for the time being, he said, adding that the entire premises are being sanitised.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: July 24, 2020, 3:27 PM IST
Share this:

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) temporarily closed its headquarters here on Friday after a cook tested positive for COVID-19. Family members of the cook and some other staffers are also being tested, according to a party spokesperson.

The cook has tested positive for COVID-19. He will be admitted to hospital for treatment, the spokesperson said. The party's headquarters in Chandigarh's Sector 3 have been closed for the time being, he said, adding that the entire premises are being sanitised.

The spokesperson said the COVID-19 test report of the cook's son, who assisted his father, has come back negative. A clerk and another staff member have also tested negative. The cook's wife, a sweeper and his wife will also be tested, he said.

He said the party is providing all assistance to the cook's family.

Next Story
Loading