Protesting Citizenship Act, Residents of This Gujarat Town Self-impose Curfew
Markets as well residential areas in Muslim-dominated localities of the town, the headquarters of Arvalli district, wore a deserted look.
Protesters pelt stones at police personnel after their clash during a rally against NRC and amended Citizenship Act, at Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow, Thursday, December 19, 2019. (Image: PTI)
Modasa: To protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the Muslim community in Modasa town in north Gujarat observed a self-imposed "Janta curfew" on Friday.
Markets as well residential areas in Muslim-dominated localities of the town, the headquarters of Arvalli district, wore a deserted look.
The Arvalli Muslim Co-ordination Committee had given a call for a bandh (shut-down) as well as a "Janta curfew".
Its impact was felt in Old City area, Vegetable Market, Kasba, Suka Bajar, College Road and some other areas. But the bandh call did not receive much response in non-Muslim areas.
"Not a single Muslim came out of house today. All our shops and businesses remained shut. We had given the call for bandh and janta curfew to register our protest in a peaceful yet effective way," said Maulana Mohsin Sahab of the Co-ordination Committee.
"We strongly oppose both CAA and NRC as they are against the spirit of our Constitution. We want the government to think over them again and withdraw these draconian measures," said the cleric.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'What About Trans Rights?': JK Rowling Draws Flak for Transphobic Tweet Saying 'Sex is Real'
- You Season 2: Penn Badgley Fans Compare Creepiness of Joe Goldberg and Gossip Girl's Dan Humphrey
- The Lion Returns: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Ready for New Chapter at AC Milan
- Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Sidharth Shukla for Abusing Asim Riaz's Father
- Goodest Boy: Golden Retriever Helping its Owner With Shopping Bags is All Kinds of Adorable