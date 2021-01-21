Panchang for Today: Read about Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat, Rahu Kaal and Other Details

January 21 marks Shukla Paksha Ashtami Tithi of Paush Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077, as per the Hindu calendar. The day is Guruwar (Thursday) and the Ashtami Tithi will conclude at 3:21 pm IST, after which Shukla Paksha Navami Tithi will start and remain till 5:31 pm IST on January 22. The sunrise on Thursday will take place at 7.14 am and the sunset will be marked at 5.51 pm. The day also marks the beginning of Shakambhari Navaratri which starts on Paush Shukla Ashtami, also known as Pausha Banada Ashtami, and ends on the full moon day of Paush Maas.

As per the Hindu beliefs, Shakambhari Mata is the incarnation of Goddess Bhagwati and is worshipped to reduce famine and food crisis on Earth. She is known as the goddess of vegetables, fruits, and green leaves. Read the auspicious time, puja muhurat and other details here.

· Sunrise time- 7.14 am

· Sunset time- 5.51 pm

· Moonrise time- 12.14 pm

· Moonset time- 1.27 am, January 22

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

Ashtami Tithi will prevail till 3.21 pm on January 21 and the Nakshatra will be Ashwini or Aswathy till 3:31 PM on Thursday. After this, Bharani Nakshatra will start and remain till 6:08 pm on January 22. The sun will remain in Makar (Caparicorn) Rashi, while the moon will be in Mesha (Aries) Rashi for few more days.

Auspicious timings for January 21:

Abhijit Muhurat is believed to be the most auspicious and powerful muhurat in Vedic astrology. It will prevail from 11.45 am to 12.30 pm.

Inauspicious timings for January 21:

Rahu Kalam is believed to be the most inauspicious time in Vedic astrology and it will begin from 01.30 pm to stay till 2.51 pm. People usually avoid Rahu Kaal to start any new work or stepping out for an auspicious work.

As per the Hindu beliefs, Panchang is considered to be an important part to plan the day accordingly. Hindus believe in auspicious and inauspicious timings to start their work. The devotees follow the lunar as well as the solar calendars for various purposes.

Hindu Panchang is a calendar comprised of timings, Kaal, Nakshatra and Muhurats, as per the Hindu beliefs.