January 28, 2021, Aaj Ka Panchang: Read About Tithi, Nakshatra, Shubh Muhurat and Other Details

Panchang is the Hindu Calendar which tells all about the day, month, auspicious time, inauspicious time, Nakshatra and Tithi. It’s a Sanskrit word which consists of two words: ‘Panch’ and ‘Ang’. The word ‘panch’ means five and ‘ang’ means parts. Therefore, Panchang tells about the five things – Tithi, Day, Nakshatra, Yog and Karan. It is very important in Hindu tradition for people plan their day according to the auspicious time or Shubh Muhurta. Hindus believe in solar as well as the lunar calendars.

According to the Panchang, January 28 is the Shukla Paksha Purnima (fool moon day) Tithi of Paush Maas in Vikram Samvat 2077. The day is Guruwar (Thursday) and the Purnima will remain till 12.45 am IST, January 29. The fool moon day of Shukla Paksha will start with the sunrise at 7.11 am and the sunset will take place at 5.57 pm. The day will also mark Shakambhari Purnima, which is also known as Shakambhari Jayanti, and marks the last day of Shakambhari Navratri.

Read the auspicious time, Puja Muhurat, Rahu Kalam, Nakshatra and other details here.

Sunrise time- 7.11 am

Sunset time- 5.57 pm

Moonrise time- 5.30 pm

Moonset time- as its Purnima, so there will be no moonset

Tithi, Nakshatra and Rashi details:

The Shukla paksha Purnima will conclude at 12.45 am on January 29 and the Nakshatra will be Pushya Nakshatra till 3.51 am on Friday. After this, Ashlesha Nakshatra will begin. The sun will remain in Makar (Capricorn) Rashi, while the moon will enter in Karka (Cancer).

Auspicious timings for January 28:

Abhijit Muhurat, the 28th nakshatra in Vedic astrology, is said to be the most auspicious and powerful Muhurat to start any new thing. It will prevail from 12.30 pm to 12.56 pm on January 28. Apart from Abhijit Muhurat, Brahma Muhurat and Amrit kalam are also believed to be the auspicious time. Amrit Kalam will prevail between 9.26 pm to 11.02 pm.

Inauspicious timings for January 28:

Rahu Kalam, the most inauspicious time according to Vedic astrology, will start at 1.55 pm and will conclude at 3.16 pm. It is believed that Rahu Kaal or Rahu Kalam is the most unfavourable time of the day and doing anything auspicious during this period never gives favourable outcome. Thus, people usually avoid this period to start something new.