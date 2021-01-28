January 28 Shillong Teer Lottery Result to Be Out Today at 4:30 PM on www.meghalayateer.com/, Maximum Correct Bets to Win First Prize

The Shillong Teer lottery results for Thursday, January 28,will be declared at 4:30 PM on www.meghalayateer.com/. The sale of the tickets for the Shillong Teer lottery starts from 10 AM. One interesting aspect of this lottery is that there are no fixed prizes in it. The cost of the ticket too is not fixed and can be purchased at a price anywhere between Re 1 to Rs 100. The results of the Thursday, January 28 Shillong Teer lottery will be declared in two parts. The round 1 result will be out by 3:30 PM, while the result for round 2 comes out at 4:30 PM.

The lottery is organised by Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The winner of the round one lottery is going to take home a sum of Rs 80 for every correct Re 1 bet, while in Round 2, the person who wins will receive a sum of Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. If the person is able to win both round 1 and round 2, then he or she will be taking home a prize of Rs 4000 per Re 1 bet. If such a case happens, it is termed as the Fourcast.

The arrows are shot at the Polo Ground in Shillong and there are a total of 12 archery clubs that are a part of the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. In round 01, 50 archers shoot 30 arrows. In round 02, 20 arrows are shot.

For the convenience of the lottery participants, authorities have made a rule wherein the total number of arrows shot in a round should mandatorily fall between 700 to 2000. Further, the height of the target is fixed between 61 cm to 102 cm and the distance too is set between 66 cm to 127 cm.