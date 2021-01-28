January 28 West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Result at 4 pm; Winner to Get Rs 50 lakh
- Last Updated: January 28, 2021, 11:32 IST
At 4 pm on January 28, the results of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery will be declared on the website http://www.lotterysambad.com/index.php. The lottery is conducted by the West Bengal State Lottery Department every Thursday. The winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery gets a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The second prize is of Rs 9000 while the third one is of Rs 5000. Fourth and fifth prize winners get Rs 250 and Rs 120, respectively. There is also a consolation prize of Rs 1,000 for the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery.
If you have purchased the ticket of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery, then you can check the result by taking the following steps:
Step 1: Visit the website http://www.lotterysambad.com/index.php
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PDF file next to ‘4:00 PM’. This will display the file with the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery results
Step 3: At this step, check if your ticket number matches the number in the results file. If you have the ticket number of the first prize then you become the winner of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery
Once the results of the Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery are declared, winning ticket holders should submit their ticket along with an identity proof to the state lottery office within 30 days of the declaration of result.
After this, the authorities at the state lottery department will conduct a verification process. Winner will also receive the prize money after their authenticity is established.
The West Bengal Lottery Department rolls out a lottery every day of the week. Here are the names of the weekly lottery by the West Bengal Lottery Department:
Monday: Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta
Tuesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha
Wednesday: Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak
Thursday: Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi
Friday: Dear Bangabhumi Ajay
Saturday: Dear Bangashree Damodar
Sunday: Dear Bangashree Ichamati