January 29 Shillong Teer Lottery Result to be Declared at 4:30 PM, Know Details Here

Shillong Teer lottery results for January 29 will be declared at 4:30 PM today. If you have purchased the ticket for the same, you can check the results at www.meghalayateer.com/. Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association organises the lottery. The results will be declared in two parts one at 3:30 PM which will be round 1 and the other at 4:30 PM (round 2). A prize amount of Rs 80 for every correct Re 1 bet will be awarded to the winner of the round one lottery.

While the person who will win in round 2 will receive a sum of Rs 60 for every Re 1 bet. A whopping amount of Rs 4,000 per Re 1 bet will be given to the person if he/she is able to win both the rounds. In such a situation, the term which is used is called Fourcast.

The tickets for the Shillong Teer lottery are sold from 10 AM. If you are interested and want to buy the same, you will be surprised to know that the cost of the ticket is not fixed and can be purchased for Re 1 to Rs 100. People participating in the lottery put down their bet on numbers from 0 to 99.

Talking about the process, the first round of archery starts at 3.30 pm and the announcement of results of the first session is done at 3:45 pm. While the second session commences at 4.30 pm with the results being out by 4:45 pm.

There are 50 archers who shoot 30 arrows in round 1 whereas in round 2, 20 arrows are hit. The target is kept at a distance of at least 15.21 metres and does not exceed 30.48 metres during the first round. A time limit of 5 minutes is set for the shooters to complete the first round.

The authorities have made a rule for the convenience of the lottery participants wherein the total number of arrows shot in a round should mandatorily fall between 700 to 2000. The height of the target has also been fixed between 61 cm to 102 cm and the distance is set between 66 cm to 127 cm.

The winner of the Shillong Teer Lottery is the one who is able to correctly guess the last two digits of all the numbers of the arrows which hit the target.