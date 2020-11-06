Japan Foreign Min Motegi: RCEP Talks Are In Final Stages

TOKYO: Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Friday that talks for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact were in their final stages.

He made the comment in parliament after the Mainichi newspaper reported that leaders from member countries were likely to reach a broad agreement as early as on Nov. 15 when they are expected to hold a televised conference.

India, which pulled out of the talks a year ago, was unlikely to join, the report said.

RCEP brings together the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. [nL4N2E01RP]

