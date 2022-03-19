Japan to Raise Investment Target in India to Rs 3.2 Lakh Crore Over Next 5 Years, Says PM Modi

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday said his country will be raising the investment target in India to Rs 3.2 lakh crore or 5 trillion yen over the next five years. India and Japan inked six agreements following bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart. Prime Minister Modi in return said India was committed to providing all possible support to Japanese companies in India.

“Progress, prosperity and partnership are the basis of India-Japan relations," Modi said at the India-Japan Economic Forum. The two leaders witnessed an exchange of agreements between their countries, in areas of cybersecurity, capacity building, information sharing and cooperation.

Synergising India’s demographic dividend and Japan’s capital & technology.PM @narendramodi and Japanese PM @kishida230 to address the India-Japan Economic Forum towards realising the unparalleled potential of our economic partnership. pic.twitter.com/g8pQrgN5hi — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 19, 2022

Earlier, Kishida was received by PM Modi at Hyderabad House in Delhi and both leaders held productive talks. Taking “another step towards advancing the India-Japan partnership", they discussed ways to boost economic and cultural linkages between the two countries.

“Another step toward advancing the India-Japan partnership - a partnership for peace, prosperity, and progress!" said the ministry of external affairs (MEA).

