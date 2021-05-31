Japan to Extend Its Emergency Aid to India to Fight Covid-19 Pandemic

Japan is extending its emergency aid of nearly USD 14.8 million, which includes additional medical supplies, to India to help its friend fight the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Japanese foreign ministry. India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in 50 days with 1,52,734 cases, taking the country's total tally to 2,80,47,534. The death toll climbed to 3,29,100 with 3,128 daily deaths, said the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of approximately 14.8 million US dollars to India in response to the current surge of Covid-19 infections in India, Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement. Japan stands with India, our friend and partner, in her efforts to fight against the Covid-19 pandemic through this additional emergency assistance, and hopes that Japan's assistance will contribute to alleviating and containing the Covid-19 situation in India, it said.

Through this assistance, an additional 1,000 ventilators and 2,000 oxygen concentrators will be provided to India through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) as part of the assistance of up to USD 50 million announced on May 5. As a result, 1,800 ventilators and 2,800 oxygen concentrators in total will be provided to India through a series of recent Japanese assistance, the ministry said in a statement issued on May 28.

Earlier last month, Japan had announced to provide 300 oxygen concentrators and 300 ventilators to India. On May 5, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi told his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar that Japan was ready to provide additional grant assistance of up to USD 50 million to India, based on New Delhi's needs. As India battles a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, around 40 countries have sent medical supplies, including oxygen-related equipment, to help it tide over the situation.

Besides Japan, the leading countries that have supplied assistance to India include the US, France, Russia, Germany, Australia, Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Singapore, Portugal, Sweden, New Zealand, Kuwait and Mauritius.

