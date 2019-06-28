English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Japanese Encephalitis Claims 6 Lives in Assam's Jorhat, 10 Under Treatment: Health Official
The health department has started spreading insecticides in the JE affected areas of the district such as Nakachari, Borhulla, Tipomiya and Soycotta tea estate.
Jorhat (Assam): At least six persons have died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) during the last fortnight in Assam's Jorhat district, a health department official said on Friday.
Ten other affected persons are now undergoing treatment at the Jorhat Medical College Hospital.
Four JE patients with high fever were admitted to the hospital and they died, while two others were brought to the facility when they were already dead, Joint Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr Amrit Saikia said.
Medicines and mosquito nets are also being distributed among the people there.
