1-min read

Japanese Encephalitis, Not AES, Says Chhattisgarh Health Department After 3-year-old Succumbs to Brain Fever

The health department has sent a special team to take stock of the situation in Bastar.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:June 21, 2019, 8:11 PM IST
Japanese Encephalitis, Not AES, Says Chhattisgarh Health Department After 3-year-old Succumbs to Brain Fever
Image for representation.
Jagdalpur: One of the three children who was reportedly detected with Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) in Chhattisgarh died on Friday. However, the state health department clarified that the three children were suffering from Japanese Encephalitis and not AES.

Health Secretary Niharika Singh said the child, Bhuwan Nag, had come to Chhattisgarh from Odisha with his family on June 10. After treatment at private hospital for few days, he was admitted to Dimnapar Medical College where he died on Wednesday. He was detected with Japanese Encephalitis and not AES, as claimed in reports, Singh said.

Dr Anurup Sahu at Dimnapar Medical College also said that the three cases were of Japanese Encephalitis. “One of them has died, while the remaining two are recuperating,” Dr Sahu said.

The health department has sent a special team to take stock of the situation in Bastar.

Nag, a native of village Cholnar, was admitted to Dimrapal Medical College in Jagdalpur on June 18 where he was detected with AEs, which has claimed over 120 lives in Bihar. However, the physicians claimed that it was Japanese Encephalitis.

The four-year-old continued to be critical and succumbed to illness on Friday.

Two other children, seven-year-old KumarMandawi and three-year-old Itiyasa, have been showing signs of improvement.

