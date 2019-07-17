Japanese Encephalitis Toll in Assam Rises to 94, 12 Deaths in Last 48 Hours
The principal secretary of the health department on Wednesday reviewed the Japanese Encephalitis deaths case with the district administrations.
File photo of a four-month-old baby suffering from Japanese Encephalitis.
Guwahati: The Japanese Encephalitis toll in Assam rose to 94 on Wednesday with 12 more JE deaths reported in the last two days, a National Health Mission bulletin said here.
The number of JE-positive cases increased to 406 on Wednesday with 32 fresh ones registered in the last two days, the bulletin said.
On Wednesday, one death was reported each from the mosquito-borne disease from Hailakandi, Cachar, Nagaon and Tinsukia districts, while number of JE-positive cases was 10, it said.
Eight deaths from JE was reported Tuesday with two from Lakhimpur district and one each in Cachar, Dibrugarh, Hailakandi, Goalpara, Kamrup and Karimganj, while 22 JE-positive cases were registered on the same day.
The principal secretary of the health department on Wednesday reviewed the JE deaths case with the district administrations, the bulletin added.
