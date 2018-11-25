English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Japanese National On Way to Gurdwara Stabbed Multiple Times, Looted in Delhi
Police said the victim had been on a two-month solo trip and landed in India three days ago.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: A 41-year-old Japanese national was stabbed multiple times when he was headed towards a gurdwara in northwest Delhi's Siraspur allegedly by a group of men who then decamped with his valuables, police said on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Tadayuki Kurihara, they added.
The incident took place on Friday at around 6.30 pm when the victim was walking alone towards a gurdwara in Siraspur to attend Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations, a senior police officer said. Police said the victim had been on a two-month solo trip and landed in India three days ago. After stabbing the victim, the group of four men allegedly looted his mobile phone and cash before fleeing from the spot, the officer said.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was later referred to the LNJP hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he added. A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated, Rajneesh Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini), said. Footage from CCTV cameras installed in the area are being scanned to ascertain the exact sequence of events, police said, adding the accused were yet to be arrested.
