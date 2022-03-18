Japanese PM to Visit India on Saturday; Global, Regional Issues to be Discussed With Modi

Amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be visiting India on Saturday for two days to hold the 14th India-Japan summit. He will hold bilateral discussions on global and regional issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and deliberation over the situation in Ukraine is also expected.

About the Japanese Prime Minister’s visit, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said, “India and Japan summit will be held on March 19. On the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida will be undertaking an official visit to New Delhi from March 19 to March 20 for the 14th Indian Japan annual summit."

He said the summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and further strengthen bilateral ties. “The summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as share views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, so as to advance the partnership for peace stability and prosperity in the Indo Pacific and beyond," Bagchi said.

It will be the first meeting of the two leaders. The previous summit took place in Tokyo in October 2018. India and Japan have multifaceted cooperation within the ambit of the special strategic and global partnership.

