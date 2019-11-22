Take the pledge to vote

Japanese Student Found Hanging from Ventilator of Bathroom at IIT Guwahati Hostel

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi has been informed about it, the spokesperson said.

PTI

November 22, 2019
Undated photo of Japanese student Kota Onnoda who was found hanging in the bathroom of Lohit hostel of IIT- Guwahati, in Guwahati, Thursday afternoon. (PTI Photo)

Guwahati: A Japanese student on an exchange programme at IIT-Guwahati has been found dead inside a hostel room, police said. The body of the student, identified as that of Kota Onoda (22) was found hanging from the ventilator of a bathroom in Lohit hostel at 3.30 pm on Thursday, a spokesperson of IIT-Guwahati said.

After receiving information, a police team reached the spot and recovered the body. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital and the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi has been informed about it, the spokesperson said.

Onoda, a masters programme student at Gifu University in Japan, was doing internship in the Bio-Sciences and Bio-Engineering department of IIT-Guwahati for a semester, as part of the exchange programme. His internship was scheduled to end on November 30.

A delegation of Gifu University that was in Guwahati on Thursday and the Ministry of External Affairs were also informed by the IIT authorities about the incident.

