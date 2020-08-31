INDIA

Japan's Ruling LDP To Hold Leadership Vote On September 14 To Pick Abe Successor - Jiji

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will vote on Sept. 14 to select a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

TOKYO: Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will vote on Sept. 14 to select a new leader to succeed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Jiji news agency reported on Monday.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, said on Friday he was resigning due to a worsening of a chronic illness, paving the way for an LDP leadership election.

The LDP president is virtually guaranteed of being prime minister because of the party’s majority in the lower house of parliament.

  First Published: August 31, 2020, 9:51 AM IST
