Jarmundi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jarmundi (जरमुंडी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

Updated:December 23, 2019, 8:38 AM IST
12. Jarmundi (जरमुंडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Dumka (दुमका) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Jarmundi is part of 3. Godda Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.58% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.55%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.54%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,26,899 eligible electors, of which 1,18,515 were male, 1,08,383 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Jarmundi, there are 4337 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2528 are male, 1808 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 3171 voters in the 80+ age category and 1692 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Jarmundi Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Devendra Kunwar
JPP
--
--
Jay Narayan Mandal
JVMP
--
--
Sanjay Kumar
Samata Party
--
--
Babita Rao Patel
IUML
--
--
Mohammad Razi Ahmad
INC
--
--
Badal
TMC
--
--
Mahadev Yadav
BSP
--
--
Sanjayanand Jha
JD(U)
--
--
Arpana Kumari
MCO
--
--
Jitendra Kumar Barnwal
SP
--
--
Tikeshwar Yadav
LJP
--
--
Birendra Pradhan
HAM(S)
--
--
Murari Kapri
IND
--
--
Amrendra Kumar Yadav
IND
--
--
Tarni Prasad Kamat
IND
--
--
Dilip Kumar Dubey
IND
--
--
Fulkumari Devi
IND
--
--
Rajiv Ranjan Mahto
IND
--
--
Ram Jivan Mandal
IND
--
--
Ram Prit Rajak
IND
--
--
Bishwanath Ray
IND
--
--
Shekhar Suman
IND
--
--
Sita Ram Pathak
IND
--
--
Sushila Devi
IND
--
--
Hanif Miyan
BPA
--
--
Chandan Kumar Verma

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,06,926 eligible electors, of which 1,08,859 were male, 98,067 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,78,901.

Jarmundi has an elector sex ratio of 914.51.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Badal of INC won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 2708 votes which was 1.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 28.82% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of IND won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 10,487 votes which was 9.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 28.87% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 12. Jarmundi Assembly segment of Godda Lok Sabha constituency. Godda Parliament seat was won by BJP's Nishikant Dubey.

Number of contestants: A total of 26 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 31 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.74%, while it was 64.89% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Phase 5 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 300 polling stations in 12. Jarmundi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 237.

Extent: 12. Jarmundi constituency comprises of the following areas of Dumka district of Jharkhand: Jarmundi police station in Dumka Sadar sub­division; and Sarawan police station in Deoghar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jarmundi is: 24.4213 87.0189.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jarmundi results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

