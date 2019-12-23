Jarmundi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of votes begin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

12. Jarmundi (जरमुंडी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Santhal Parganas region and Dumka (दुमका) district of Jharkhand (झारखंड) and is part of the Santhal Pargana (संथाल परगना) division. Jarmundi is part of 3. Godda Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.58% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.55%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.54%.

In the 2019 elections, there were a total of 2,26,899 eligible electors, of which 1,18,515 were male, 1,08,383 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

Among the first-time voters in Jarmundi, there are 4337 voters in the 18-19 years age group, of which 2528 are male, 1808 are female and 1 of the third gender. In addition, there are a total of 3171 voters in the 80+ age category and 1692 voters have been indentified as persons with disabilities.

Jarmundi Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP -- -- Devendra Kunwar JPP -- -- Jay Narayan Mandal JVMP -- -- Sanjay Kumar Samata Party -- -- Babita Rao Patel IUML -- -- Mohammad Razi Ahmad INC -- -- Badal TMC -- -- Mahadev Yadav BSP -- -- Sanjayanand Jha JD(U) -- -- Arpana Kumari MCO -- -- Jitendra Kumar Barnwal SP -- -- Tikeshwar Yadav LJP -- -- Birendra Pradhan HAM(S) -- -- Murari Kapri IND -- -- Amrendra Kumar Yadav IND -- -- Tarni Prasad Kamat IND -- -- Dilip Kumar Dubey IND -- -- Fulkumari Devi IND -- -- Rajiv Ranjan Mahto IND -- -- Ram Jivan Mandal IND -- -- Ram Prit Rajak IND -- -- Bishwanath Ray IND -- -- Shekhar Suman IND -- -- Sita Ram Pathak IND -- -- Sushila Devi IND -- -- Hanif Miyan BPA -- -- Chandan Kumar Verma

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 2,06,926 eligible electors, of which 1,08,859 were male, 98,067 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,78,901.

Jarmundi has an elector sex ratio of 914.51.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Jharkhand Assembly elections, Badal of INC won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 2708 votes which was 1.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 28.82% in 2014 in the seat.

In 2009, of IND won in this seat by defeating the JMM candidate by a margin of 10,487 votes which was 9.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 28.87% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 12. Jarmundi Assembly segment of Godda Lok Sabha constituency. Godda Parliament seat was won by BJP's Nishikant Dubey.

Number of contestants: A total of 26 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 16 contestants and in 2009 elections 31 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Jharkhand state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at %. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.74%, while it was 64.89% in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is %.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Phase 5 of the Jharkhand Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Monday, December 23, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 300 polling stations in 12. Jarmundi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 237.

Extent: 12. Jarmundi constituency comprises of the following areas of Dumka district of Jharkhand: Jarmundi police station in Dumka Sadar sub­division; and Sarawan police station in Deoghar sub-division.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Jarmundi is: 24.4213 87.0189.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jarmundi results.

Follow live updates of the 2019 Jharkhand Assembly election results on our comprehensive live blog, updated minute-by-minute.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.