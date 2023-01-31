Retired Lt Gen (retd) Kuldeep Singh Brar, who had led Operation Blue Star in 1984 to flush out extremists from Golden Temple said late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had “allowed" militant leader to grow into a sort of Frankenstein monster and then take him down when he reached the top.

The former general made the comment while speaking to ANI during a podcast. “No one wants an operation, but what do you do? Indira Gandhi allowed him to become Frankenstein. You could see every year what was happening. But when he reached the pinnacle, now finish him off, now destroy him. It’s too late," the 1971 war veteran Brar was quoted as saying to the news agency.

The retired general said the political leadership at that point in time helped permitted Bhindranwale cult to flourish.

“They had their own little problem support between Akali and Congress. They allowed this cult of Bhindranwale to continue," the retired Army officer said.

The stories from the past were revealed during an episode titled “Never before heard stories from the man, who led Operation Blue Star". While speaking to the agency, Lt Gen Kuldip Singh Brar recalled how the situation was in Punjab during the 1980s and how Bhindranwale was in full complete control of state.

“In the 1980s, let’s say 1982, 83, 84, things were very bad over there. There was no law and order at all. Lot of police were afraid of taking action against anyone because Bhindranwale had become so powerful. He had become like a Frankenstein. His orders were the last orders," Brar told the news agency.

Lt Gen Brar said that law and order had completely collapsed in Punjab and the “feeling of Khalistan" was building up.

“In the beginning of 1984, the feeling was very strong that they are going to declare Khalistan. The youth were without jobs. They had motorcycles and scooters and they roamed around with little pistols and revolvers. There were many gangsters. Law and order had totally broken down," said the Lt Gen while speaking to ANI.

Bhindranwale, who was also the head of Sikh religious sect Damdami Taksal, was killed along with his armed followers during Operation Blue Star.

The Operation Blue Star started in 1984 between June 1 and June 8. The operation was ordered by Indira Gandhi, India’s the then Prime Minister to eliminate Sikh terrorists, including Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

(With inputs from ANI)

Read all the Latest India News here