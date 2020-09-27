Jaswant Singh, Former Union Minister and BJP Leader, Passes Away at 82

Former union minister and ex-BJP leader Jaswant Singh passed away aged 82 on Sunday. Leading tributes for the party veteran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered his service to the nation as a soldier and later as a Union minister.

“Jaswant Singh Ji served our nation diligently, first as a soldier and later during his long association with politics. During Atal Ji’s Government, he handled crucial portfolios and left a strong mark in the worlds of finance, defence and external affairs. Saddened by his demise,” Modi tweeted.

“Jaswant Singh Ji will be remembered for his unique perspective on matters of politics and society. He also contributed to the strengthening of the BJP. I will always remember our interactions. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” he added.

Spoke to Shri Manvendra Singh and expressed condolences on the unfortunate demise of Shri Jaswant Singh Ji. True to his nature, Jaswant Ji fought his illness with immense courage for the last six years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 27, 2020

Announcing the former defence minister’s demise on Twitter, incumbent Rajnath Singh remembered him as a “distinguished minister and parliamentarian”.

“Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran BJP leader & former Minister, Shri Jaswant Singh ji. He served the nation in several capacities including the charge of Raksha Mantri. He distinguished himself as an effective Minister and Parliamentarian,” Rajnath tweeted.

“Shri Jaswant Singh ji would be remembered for his intellectual capabilities and a stellar record in service to the nation. He also played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Rajasthan. Condolences to his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” he added.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, too, expressed condolence. “V sad to hear about the demise of Sh Jaswant Singh ji. He worked for the country all his life, whether inside the govt or outside. May his soul rest in peace (sic),” he tweeted.