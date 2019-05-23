Jaunpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name BSP Shyam Singh Yadav BSP Shyam Singh Yadav LEADING

Jaunpur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BSP 100240 49.12% Shyam Singh Yadav Leading BJP 87099 42.68% Krishna Pratap Singh K.P. INC 5596 2.74% Deo Vrat Mishra SBSP 1433 0.70% Kumar Brijesh MAP 1323 0.65% Ajay Kumar Sharma RJGP 1173 0.57% Sunil Kumar IND 1016 0.50% Pradeep Kumar Pandey HND 834 0.41% Sheshmani Maurya PSP(L) 708 0.35% Sangeeta Devi SUCI 577 0.28% Com. Ashok Kumar Kharwar NJP 565 0.28% Vishok Kumar Vishwakarma RSJP 525 0.26% Rajesh Kumar RUC 447 0.22% Motiuddin PMSP 442 0.22% Rukmani Devi Nota 432 0.21% Nota ANJP 432 0.21% Vinod Kumar BPHP 346 0.17% Shyam Lal HUSP 316 0.15% Anil IND 215 0.11% Ashok Kumar VPI 172 0.08% Navin IND 168 0.08% Madhvendra Pushkar Singh

73. Jaunpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%. The estimated literacy level of Jaunpur is 72.05%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1774986 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Krishna Pratap of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,46,310 votes which was 14.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Dhananjay Singh of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 80,351 votes which was 10.52% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 39.61% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.48% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.97% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jaunpur was: Krishna Pratap (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,02,938 men, 8,45,831 women and 73 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Jaunpur is: 25.7472 82.689Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जौनपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); জোনপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); जौनपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); જોનપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஜாவுன்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జౌన్ పూర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಜೌನ್​ಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ജ്വൗൻപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)