Jaunpur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Jaunpur (जौनपुर) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
73. Jaunpur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.38% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.06%. The estimated literacy level of Jaunpur is 72.05%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1774986 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Krishna Pratap of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,46,310 votes which was 14.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.46% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 21 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Dhananjay Singh of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 80,351 votes which was 10.52% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 39.61% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 54.48% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.97% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Jaunpur was: Krishna Pratap (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 10,02,938 men, 8,45,831 women and 73 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Jaunpur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Jaunpur is: 25.7472 82.689
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: जौनपुर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); জোনপুর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); जौनपूर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); જોનપુર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); ஜாவுன்பூர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); జౌన్ పూర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಜೌನ್ಪುರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); ജ്വൗൻപൂർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Jaunpur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BSP
100240
49.12%
Shyam Singh Yadav
BJP
87099
42.68%
Krishna Pratap Singh K.P.
INC
5596
2.74%
Deo Vrat Mishra
SBSP
1433
0.70%
Kumar Brijesh
MAP
1323
0.65%
Ajay Kumar Sharma
RJGP
1173
0.57%
Sunil Kumar
IND
1016
0.50%
Pradeep Kumar Pandey
HND
834
0.41%
Sheshmani Maurya
PSP(L)
708
0.35%
Sangeeta Devi
SUCI
577
0.28%
Com. Ashok Kumar Kharwar
NJP
565
0.28%
Vishok Kumar Vishwakarma
RSJP
525
0.26%
Rajesh Kumar
RUC
447
0.22%
Motiuddin
PMSP
442
0.22%
Rukmani Devi
Nota
432
0.21%
Nota
ANJP
432
0.21%
Vinod Kumar
BPHP
346
0.17%
Shyam Lal
HUSP
316
0.15%
Anil
IND
215
0.11%
Ashok Kumar
VPI
172
0.08%
Navin
IND
168
0.08%
Madhvendra Pushkar Singh
